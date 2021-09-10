Midhurst march on - Selsey sunk - Bosham on the charge

Midhurst have had a superb start to the SCFL season / Picture: Chris Hatton

Worthing Utd 0

Midhurst & Eastbourne 2

SCFL division one

The Stags continued theirgood start with a victory at Lyons Way.

The opening stages saw both sides look dangerous from set pieces but it was the Stags who came closest, with efforts being cleared off the line – first Harry Tremlett’s header was hacked away then Laurie Smith had a good chance cleared.

Jake Slater was put through but couldn’t get the ball out from his feet in time. Tremlett had a glorious chance in the 30th minute but fired wide. Harry Giles got free and fired over as the half came to a close.

Midhurst were under the cosh in opening 10 minutes of the second half.

Worthing forward Joe Kinsman lobbed onrushing Stags keeper Josh Bird only to see his effort bounce back off the bar. Then Kinsman was put through and forced Bird to save well.

For Midhurst, Gilsey picked up the ball and beat three men to play a good ball to Marcus Bedford, who coolly slotted home.

In the closing stages Worthing pushed extra men forward and were caught on the counter attack as good play from Liam Dreckmann on the left picked out Kieran Carter who crossed for Robbie Tambling to head home and seal the points.

Stags boss Andy Ewen said: “We were lethargic and didn’t move the ball well enough.

“The pleasing thing was the clean sheet as we don’t keep enough – the lads have shown twe have character to dig in and grind it out when we need to.

Dorking Res 2 Selsey 0

SCFL division one

Selsey again paid the price for failing to take their chances.

Boss Daren Pearce: “We fail to capitalise on these chances but when the opposition teams have theirs, they take them, score and then we are chasing games.

“We had four good chances in the first half but didn’t take them and in the second half we hit the bar and post and had a goal disallowed for a dubious offside.

“We did everything right apart from get back in the game.

“The lads never gave in and with a much improved attitude towards how we want to get things done, we deserved to get something.

“With Pagham at home in an FA Vase derby on Saturday the games are coming around quickly. The lads will be working hard in training to prepare for this game.”

Bosham 4 Brighton Electricity 1

SCFL division two

Having had mixed fortunes on the road, Bosham returned home to Walton Lane to kick off their home fixture list – and beat Brighton Electricty 4-1. Bosham welcomed the returning Drew Moore, Sean Waine and George Way to their squad with Way starting in the midfield alongside stalwart Bradley Miles.

Ten minutes in the hosts’ pressure paid dividends when Miles put the Reds in front with a sublime finish.

Put through by Marco Giambelardini the Bosham legend finished in style leaving keeper Sam Lightwood all at sea.

It was not long before the lead was doubled and again it was Miles on hand to apply a finish to give the Robins daylight after Nick Edgington picked him out with a ball over the top.

Just after the half hour Bosham made it three with Moore, having come off the bench a few minutes earlier, finding the net.

With the ball bobbling around the penalty area, Moore took charge and fired at goal only for Lightwood to parry the effort straight back to him and Moore made no mistake second time.

Five minutes later Bosham grabbed a fourth through Will Lintott. Giambelardini twisted and turned around the edge of the box and slid the ball across to be met by a rasping left-foot drive into the net by Lintott.

Just before the break, Frankie Elliott poached one back for Electricity with a nice finish after a brilliant run into the area.Bosham pressed for more after the resumption.

Miles went close to a hat-trick, Way was a tower of strength in midfield and Bosham keeper Harley Redman was almost enjoying a day off.

Way narrowly missed the target with a fizzing effort, Lintott then hit the woodwork and Miles then brought out two sensational saves from Lightwood. Manager Tony Hancock said he was delighted with the team’s performance. This week Bosham are at home to St Francis Rangers.

ALAN PRICE

Hunston 2 East Dean 2

WSFL Championship south

East Dean and Hunston played out to a 2-2 draw in their first league game of the season.

Hunston rattled the woodwork twice in the first 20 minutes.

Ben Pett was dragged back in the box as he released a shot and stepped up himself to slot the penalty into the bottom corner.

Ten minutes before half time Hunston levelled as a free kick from the right flew over Paul Cooper in goal giving the striker an easy tap-in.