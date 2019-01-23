Blake salutes Bognor battlers after East Grinstead are beaten in Sussex cup

Robbie Blake was proud of his Bognor players after their perseverance paid off with an extra-time 5-3 Sussex Senior Cup win over East Grinstead.
Bognor went 2-0 up then were pegged back to 2-2, but in the extra 30 minutes they scored another three to go through to the semi-finals.
Bostik south-east side East Grinstead put up a great fight but ran out of steam in extra-time.
Blake said he was proud of the way the depleted team kept battling to get through.
See the full in-depth post-match interview above.
Bognor spell prepares Smith for Pompey chance