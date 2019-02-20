Bognor boss pinpoints the two factors vital to promotion hopes

Bognor boss Jack Pearce hopes that players having to fight for places in the team will provide a run of results to help maintain a promotion push - and says winning home form is vital if it's to happen

Pearce has seen his side, coached by former Bradford, Burnley and Leeds striker Robbie Blake, pick up seven points from nine in the past three Bostik premier division matches and their form has lifted them to third in the league standings.

The Rocks host second-placed Haringey Borough on Saturday at Nyewood Lane in an eagerly anticipated clash that promises to be an intriguing spectacle — and one for which Pearce could welcome back two key players.

Both Keaton Wood and Calvin Davies could feature in the contest against visitors who will be keen to put recent disappointments behind them. The one-time league leaders have drifted away from a very strong, table-topping Dorking Wanderers outfit who look set to take the league crown.

Energetic full-back Davies got half an hour's game time in the second half of the 0-0 draw at Bishop's Stortford last Saturday and Wood is said to be on the verge of a comeback too.

And Pearce says that beefing up his squad will give him options and mean players will need to be in form to retain their place in the team. But he has all warned that Borough will look to put behind them a 3-0 defeat last week at home to Leatherhead.

He said: "I am sure they will want to bounce back and they will enjoy our playing surface but it's a challenge for us; it's up there for us to go and do well and we know just how important the game is for both teams.

"Home form will decide where you come in the league at the end of the season; our away form has been excellent this year but our home form has been very inconsistent and we just got to carry on we will hopefully have a few more players available for selection for the game because it is important to get competition for places."