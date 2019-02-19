Bognor defender helps young Seagulls see off Manchester City

Joe Tomlinson has claimed a Manchester City scalp.

The left-back is on loan at Bognor for the season from Brighton and Hove Albion's under-23 set-up and is earning rave reviews as he helps the Rocks mount a Bostik premier promotoin push.

But it's while back with Brighton for a game that one of the highlights of his season has arrived.

Tomlinson missed the Rocks' 0-0 draw at Bishop’s Stortford on Saturday after he was recalled by his parent club last week to play for the Seagulls under-23s.

And the youngster acquitted himself well as the Albion outfit beat Manchester City 1-0 away from home in the Premier League 2, extending an unbeaten run to five matches.

Bognor boss Jack Pearce said: “I am really pleased for Joe Tomlinson. They did very well up there to get a result, not many people get a result at City these days, at senior, U23 or at U18 level.

"Apparently, he played very well so I was pleased with that Obviously he was a major miss for us because if there is one position we are struggling to cover it is Joe’s.”

Tomlinson is likely to be back with Bognor for their home encounter with promotion rivals Haringey on Saturday - though he will miss another game soon when he is forced to sit out the Rocks' Sussex Senior Cup semi-final. Because he is a Brighton player and they are also in the competition, he cannot feature.

