Bognor star will miss rest of season with broken wrist

Just when you thought the Rocks' injury woes could not get any worse, they did.

They have now lost on-loan midfielder Theo Widdrington for the rest of the season after it was confirmed he sustained a broken wrist in Saturday's draw with Harlow.

It's the second injury setback the Bristol Rovers playmaker has suffered since joining in December. He missed several weeks with a hamstring injury early in the year before agreeing a second loan spell at Nyewood Lane and coming back into the side.

Bognor have had a terrible time with injuries all season - numerous centre-halves have been out long-term with different problems and top scorer Jimmy Muitt, keeper Dan Lincoln and midfielder Doug Tuck are others to have been ruled out.

Widdrington will miss the final three league games - starting away to champions Dorking on Saturday - plus the Sussex Senior Cup final versus Burgess Hill at the Amex.

