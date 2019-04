Theo Widdrnigton's penalty couldn't save Bognor from another home defeat as Brightlingsea Regent stole the points with a late winner at Nyewood Lane.

The result means the Rocks have fallen to 12th in the Bostik premier and are destined for a mid-table finish. See the pages that follow for the best of Tommy McMillan's pictures from the game.

Rocks v Brightlingsea / Picture by Tommy McMillan

Rocks v Brightlingsea / Picture by Tommy McMillan

Rocks v Brightlingsea / Picture by Tommy McMillan

Rocks v Brightlingsea / Picture by Tommy McMillan

Rocks v Brightlingsea / Picture by Tommy McMillan

Rocks v Brightlingsea / Picture by Tommy McMillan

Rocks v Brightlingsea / Picture by Tommy McMillan

Rocks v Brightlingsea / Picture by Tommy McMillan

Rocks v Brightlingsea / Picture by Tommy McMillan