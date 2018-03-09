Pagham believe they can Brighton a cup scare

Pagham take on Brighton’s under-23s for a place in the Sussex Senior Cup final next week.

And chairman Tony Shea says they believe in their ability to pull off a shock and reach the Amex showpiece.

The Lions will start as underdogs against the Seagulls’ youngsters but Shea says confidence is high at Nyetimber Lane ahead of Tuesday’s semi-final at Sussex FA HQ at Lancing.

Crawley Town await the winners after beating Saltdean 6-0 in the first semi.

Shea said: “It’s a massive game – it’s a long time since we were in a senior cup semi.

“It’ll be really tough against good young players from a professional club but we have a good side who score goals and don’t let too many in.

“If we can start well and keep it solid, who knows?

“Brighton only beat East Preston 3-2 and Haywards Heath 2-1 in earlier rounds.”

Pagham have had an excellent season, sitting sixth in the Southern Combination premier with hopes of a top-two finish and promotion, and are in the RUR Cup final.

Pagham will be without prolific scorer Dan Simmonds against Brighton. He is starting a three-game ban.

The Lions head to Lancing first - for a league game on Saturday.