Robbie Blake's verdict as Bognor lose to Corinthian Casuals

Coach Robbie Blake cut a frustrated figure after seeing Bognor dominate against Corinthian Casuals only to lose to a late goal.

It was in the 87th minute that the visitors scored the game's only goal - that after the Rocks had enjoyed the lion's share of the possession and done everything but score. It's far from the first time this season their finishing has let them down.

Jimmy Muitt came off the bench but couldn't save the Rocks / Picture by Tommy McMillan

Blake was heartened by the displays of the two new Pompey recruits, Freddie Read and Joel Maloney, and revealed the Rocks could have another Pompey youngster, striker Dan Smith, back in their squad for Saturday's clash with Wingate and Finchley.

See Blake's interview, above.

Rocks 0 Corinthian Casuals 1

