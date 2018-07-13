Rocks start and end Bostik campaign on the road

Bognor will start life back in the Isthmian League away to Haringey Borough – and will end the season at Folkestone.

The fixtures for the new Bostik premier season, which awaits the Rocks after relegation from the National League South, have been released.

They show an early-season Sussex bank holiday derby away to Lewes, who will visit Nyewood Lane for the return on Boxing Day, while clashes with Whitehawk come on New Year’s Day and Easter Monday.

Worthing host the Rocks for a midweek game, on October 23, and visit the Lane on March 2.

Fixtures with big-spending Dorking, who have signed ex-Rocks Jason Prior and Sami El-Abd, will be keenly anticipated and take place on December 8 at home and April 20 away.

Fixtures are below – home games in bold.

- STEVE BONE

Rocks’ Bostik premier fixtures 18-19

August

Sat 11 Haringey Borough

Tue 14 Merstham

Sat 18 Bishops Stortford

Sat 25 AFC Hornchurch

Mon 27 Lewes

September

Sat 1 Kingstonian

Sat 15 Carshalton Athletic

Sat 22 Folkestone Invicta

Sat 29 Potters Bar Town

October

Tue 2 Burgess Hill Town

Sat 6 Corinthian Casuals

Sat 13 Tonbridge Angels

Sat 20 Margate

Tue 23 Worthing

November

Sat 3 Leatherhead

Sat 10 Enfield Town

Sat 17 Wingate & Finchley

Sat 24 Brightlingsea Regent

December

Sat 1 Harlow Town

Sat 8 Dorking Wanderers

Sat 15 Kingstonian

Wed 26 Lewes

January

Tue 1 Whitehawk

Sat 5 Carshalton Athletic

Sat 12 Burgess Hill Town

Sat 19 Potters Bar Town

Sat 26 Corinthian Casuals

February

Sat 2 Tonbridge Angels

Wed 6 Merstham

Sat 9 AFC Hornchurch

Sat 16 Bishops Stortford

Sat 23 Haringey Borough

March

Sat 2 Worthing

Sat 9 Margate

Sat 16 Enfield Town

Sat 23 Leatherhead

Sat 30 Wingate & Finchley

April

Sat 6 Brightlingsea Regent

Sat 13 Harlow Town

Sat 20 Dorking Wanderers

Mon 22 Whitehawk

Sat 27 Folkestone Invicta

Get your cut-out-and-keep fixture list in the Bognor Observer next Thursday (July 19).