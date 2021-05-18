Pagham aim to be best club in Southern Combination - on and off the pitch

Pagham FC's new chairman Dean Adams with vice-president Tony Shea and vice-chair Kelly Heatley / Picture: Roger Smith

Pagham Football Club have appointed a new chairman – and he wants to make the club the best in the league on and off the pitch.

Sports journalist Dean Adams has taken over at the club after previous chairman Tony Shea stood down because of increasing work commitments.

Shea had been chairman for nine years – but will be staying at the club after being elected as the new vice-president.

It’s now the turn of 45-year-old Adams, a sports reporter and presenter for TV and radio and a sports columnist for the Observer.

He is also known in football circles from work with Brighton & Hove Albion and Portsmouth, having had senior football recruitment positions.

Pagham are looking forward to the new season in the Southern Combination League and Adams is excited by the challenges ahead.

He said: “Firstly, I’d like to say I’m delighted for Tony after he was honoured as vice-president.

“He’s a massive part of this club and he will still be playing a big part on the committee.

“His time and efforts here have been incredible but more importantly he’s a great person and well-loved by everyone.

“Pagham is my local club and I am delighted to be involved, working closely with Kelly Heatley as vice-chair and alongside a great committee who are passionate about the club.

“On paper there’s a plan to be the best Southern Combination League side on and off the pitch.

“We’ve no magic wand but we’ve a great management team on and off the pitch and that gives us a platform to grow.

“We’ve already signed off and started on some exciting developments in terms of the ground and a new website.

“On the pitch we’ve a great manager in Kerry Hardwell; he’s passionate about the club and he has a great team around him – it’s up to us to deliver off the pitch and Kerry to deliver on it with the club’s backing.

“We will also look to develop our U18 and U23 sides and there are many discussions being had around a new youth development set-up.

“Supporters haven’t seen much football for 15 months so we welcome everybody down at the Lions Den on Saturday, July 10 against Chichester City in the Dave Kew Cup – a tournament that also includes Worthing and Selsey.

“It’s a great community in Pagham and the football club is a huge part of that and I welcome anybody who wishes to get involved or wants to come and support Kerry and his boys.”

Pagham are looking for a new under-18s manager for the new season, a new first-team physio and somebody to help work on the commercial side. For an initial discussion please email [email protected]