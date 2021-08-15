Pagham edge past Crawley Down Gatwick - picture special and report

Pagham were attacking their opponents from the very first whistle until the last but all to no avail, or so it looked. The Lions racked up five good chances in the first half but due to a combination of poor finishing and excellent goalkeeping by Smith the Anvils kept the scoresheet blank at half-time. In the opposite goal Conor Kelly had a quiet afternoon with very little to do in the entire game, such was Pagham’s dominance.

The second half ticked along almost the same as the first but with the Anvils showing a bit more urgency without creating anything much at all. Pagham rattled up another three excellent chances with the ball simply refusing to go into the net and it looked likely that the game just had to finish 0-0. But with just seven minutes left on the clock a deep cross into the Crawley box was half-dropped by Smith and Ross Edwards was there for his first goal for the club from around two yards out. A certain case of right place, right time. The Lions played out the last few minutes without much fuss to collect a much needed three points and make it two league wins out of three.