Pagham ready for their big FA Cup occasion

Pagham play one of their biggest games of recent times on Saturday when they entertain Whitehawk in the FA Cup.

The Lions have already come through two rounds of the competition, earning £5,000 prize money in the process.

Now the visit of the Bostik premier side from the other side of Sussex gives Richie Hellen and Tom Simmonds’ team the chance of a giantkilling –and another £6,000.

Lions chairman Tony Shea said: “We’re looking forward to it – it should be a great day at the club.

“We played them in pre-season, which is helpful as it means we know a little about them. We lost 4-2 but it could have been 6-6.

“We’re under no illusions it will be tough. It’s one of those where we need to be at our best and hope they’re a bit off their best.

“But we’ve started the season in good form and we’ll have a big crowd in.

“With Bognor playing away we might get some extra local fans in.”

Pagham warmed up for the test with a 6-3 home win over East Preston in the Peter Bentley Cup.