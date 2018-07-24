Petworth hunt for players... East Dean thank retiring stalwart

Petworth FC are looking for new players as pre-season gets under way.

They train on a Tuesday at 6.30pm at Petworth Park sports ground. They need new faces on the committee as well as the pitch.

A youth team is being started after many years with no youth football in Petworth. They will have under-nine and under-ten teams in the Arun and Chichester Sunday League.

The youth side of the club welcomes new players. Training will be every Wednesday from now, 7pm to 8pm through the holidays then 6pm to 7pm from September.

They will also be looking for new younger age groups that can get started with friendlies this season with a view to entering the league next season.

Please email Rob Torode on Robtorode29@gmail.com or ring 07849 400066 for more information.

* Phil Cooper, East Dean FC’s secretary and treasurer, is stepping down and the club have thanked him for his long and committed service.

Cooper, currently vice-president of the West Sussex League, has been associated with the club for 32 years and has carried out roles including matchday reporting, hospitality, fundraising, sponsorship and even picking players up to get them to games.

A club spokesman said: “From all the ex and current players and everyone at the club that know him, we would like to thank Phil for his commitment to the club for such a long time and wish him all the best and a well-earned rest from football.”