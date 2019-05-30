Portsmouth target new defender and a striker - League 1 and 2 news

Sunderland are unlikely to try and sign Middlesbrough winger Stewart Downing on a free transfer after failing to win promotion to the Championship. (Northern Echo)

Dylan McGeouch says he will consider his Sunderland future this summer after a frustrating end to the season on Wearside. (Daily Herald)

Portsmouth are set to rival Preston North End for Cork City defender Sean McLoughlin, who is out-of-contract at the end of the season. (Irish Independent)

Bristol City are ‘seriously considering’ a move for Barnsley striker Kieffer Moore having shown interest over the previous two transfer windows. (Bristol Live)

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett says he will consider bringing Cardiff City striker Omar Bogle back to Fratton Park this summer. (Portsmouth News)

Peterborough United have beaten a host of clubs - including Barnsley and Ipswich - to the signing of Exeter City goalkeeper Christy Pym. (Devon Live)

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann believes Paul Downing is keen to sign permanently, despite interest from other clubs - one said to be Portsmouth. (Doncaster Free Press)

Blackpool forward Nathan Delfouneso, who was out-of-contract next month, has put pen to paper on a new two-year contract. (Blackpool Gazette)

Hull, Preston, Wigan, Reading and QPR have entered the race to sign defender Patrick Bauer, who is yet to sign a new deal with Charlton Athletic. (Pete O’Rouke)

Ipswich Town are close to announcing the arrival of Tranmere Rovers top goalscorer James Norwood on a three-year contract. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Shrewsbury Town have completed the signing of Wolves defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell on a three-year deal. (Various)

Bradford City manager Gary Bowyer is eyeing more talent after capturing defender Tyler French from AFC Sudbury. (Telegraph & Argus)

Crawley Town hope to sign a Premier League striker this summer. The club also remain keen on Fleetwood’s Ashley Nadesan. (Crawley Observer)

Cambridge United are considering a move for former Aston Villa striker Harvey Knibbs, who recently departed the club after seven years. (Birmingham Live)

Tranmere Rovers have announced popular defender Steve McNulty will leave the club on June 30 after captaining The Whites to two successive promotions. (Various)