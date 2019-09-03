Reynolds net sponsorship goal by backing Rocks

Prominent Bognor businessman Dominic Reynolds joined his dad Norman to celebrate a sponsorship deal with the Rocks -- and was happy to get shirty doing so!

Dominic, who is the managing director of Reynolds in the town, and Norman were on hand to unveil the Nyewood Lane outfit's new home strip after the business won the privilege to back the boys as main sponsor in an auction before the season kicked off.

Reynolds will be emblazoned on both the home and away tops for the entire season, while also sponsoring a stand at the football ground. And Dominic, who is also the chairman of the Rocks and has been for the past 12 years, said: "As a company we are absolutely thrilled to be the main sponsors for the season. We very much look forward to a successful relationship both on and off the pitch."

Long-standing Rocks boss Jack Pearce says the club's relationship with Reynolds is a fantastic example of seeing business getting involved to great effect in the local community.

He said: "Dominic and Reynolds are hugely positive for the town and are very generous in what they give back to the community. We thank them for their continued support."

Reynolds has been established for more than 150 years and is the largest furniture store in Sussex and boasts four floors and has floor space of more than 26,000 square feet. The company, which employs more than 35 staff, also has a funeral service and self-storage facility in its portfolio.

