Selsey strengthen top-six spot - Sids and Stags lose

Another win over Oakwood extended Selsey's fine run of form - but Sidlesham and Midhurst were out of luck.

Selsey 2 Oakwood 0

SCFL division one

Selsey manager Daren Pearce was delighted to see his team notch another victory

The win sees sixth-placed Selsey close the gap on Seaford Town, who are fifth, and put pressure on the top four.

Pearce’s men have found consistency with three wins in their past four games in all competitions, which included a 7-0 thumping of Oakwood in the Division 1 Cup.

Pearce said: “The lads played well. We expected them(Oakwood) to be a little different from when we beat them. They made eight changes to their side that came down last time.

“We knew it was going to be difficult from that point of view and having beaten them once, it is not easy them coming back down and not wanting to get beaten again, and they were a better side from when we last played them.”

Pearce named an unchanged side from the 4-1 victory over St Francis Rangers.

It took 31 minutes for the home side to take the lead as Lindon Miller put the ball past Oakwood keeper Jack Stratton. Joseph Bennett doubled Selsey’s lead 11 minutes from the end to seal the victory.

Pearce has been impressed with his young players so far this season, especially with the defence, who have conceded only twice o in their past seven games in all competitions.

Pearce’s side travel to 11th-placed Storrington on Saturday.

Selsey: C Kelly, Mockford-Allott, Atkinson, Hambleton, Higgins-Pearce, Phillips, Dowdell, Bennett, Miller, Jefkins, Morey. Subs: T Kelly, Bassil, Britton.

MICHAEL HELLYER

Sidlesham 0 Alfold 2

SCFL division one

Sidlesham’s awful run of results continued against high-flying Alfold.

Sids should have been ahead early on but Ryan Chittock shot tamely when well positioned.

The deadlock was broken on 40 minutes when Sam Lemon curled in a terrific effort leaving Warren Boyt in the Sidlesham goal helpless. Sids were unlucky to go in at half-time one down.

Sids pushed for an equaliser and looked more dangerous with sub Barney Hitchcock stretching the game with his pace. But as has been the case this season poor finishing, bad luck and good defending meant Sids not scoring the goals their play merited.

At the other end Alfold were strong on the break with Lemon giving the defence a torrid time.

The second goal came from they spot. As the keeper caught a cross he was thundered into by an Alfold striker and a Sids defender. When the whistle went everyone assuming it was a foul on the keeper, but with not an appeal or complaint from an Alfold player the referee pointed to the spot. The penalty was converted by Johden De Meyer to make it 2-0.

Sids rallied without really causing to many chances and Alfold came closest to scoring, forcing a couple of fine saves from Boyt.

Alfold deserved the three points and the season so far has been a tale of what might of been for Sids. Their inability to take chances has cost them, combined with a crippling injury list – with seven first-team starters out with mid to long-term injuries.

Manager Steve Bailey remains upbeat, though, as the performances on the whole have been decent and eventually the squad will be at full strength and he believes Sids have more than enough to stay in the division.

Sidlesham visit St Francis this Saturday.

* Midhurst lost 4-0 at Bexhill. They will hope for better this weekend at home to Worthing United.

