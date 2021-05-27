Unicorn footballers swap top of table for top of mountain

Ben Nevis

They are embarking on the ‘Three Peak Challenge’ which will see them attempting to yomp their way to the top of Scafell Pike in England, Ben Nevis in Scotland and Snowdon in Wales in just four exhausting days to raise money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Unicorn manager Danny Towers will be joined by Matt Porter, Danny Miller, Tom Simmonds and brothers Alex and James Barclay in the demanding trek, which will see them ascend 10,000ft in memory of Chris Wimble, the dad of their team-mate Rob.

“The care given to Chris by the hospice during his time there before his passing was amazing,” said Simmonds, who is joint manager at Wick.

“Chris was a very well-known and loved man in the Bognor area and as well as setting up a football tournament in his memory, we wanted to raise some much needed funds for St Wilfrid’s.

“All funds raised will help to fund the palliative care services provided by the hospice free of charge to our local community.”