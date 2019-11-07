Will the draw for the second round of the FA Cup be held in Chichester?

The FA are expected to announce today (Thursday) where the BBC TV cameras will go for the FA Cup second-round draw.

It's hoped the Beeb will head for Chichester City, who they already know will be in the second round after the Isthmian south-east division side were given a bye in the first round.

City are the joint lowest-ranked team left in the competition - and the only one left in who started at the first hurdle back on the second weekend of August, the extra preliminary round.

If the BBC do come to Chichester for the draw, which will shown live on TV on Monday evening, it will be a fabulous bit of exposure for the club and the city.

Chi boss Miles Rutherford and keeper Steve Mowthorpe were interviewed by presenter Mark Chapman at the first-round draw when City's number, 71, was left in the draw machine to secure their passage to the second round. BBC South Today's sports bulletin was presented live from the Oaklands Park bar, where players, staff and families were watching.

Matches in the first round will be played between tomorrow (Nov 8) and Monday, with the second round scheduled for the weekend of November 30/ December 1.

