Worthing win at Bognor - again - to reach Sussex Senior Cup semi-finals

Bognor and Worthing do battle in the cup / Pic: Trevor Staff

A goal from Will Seager in the first half and a last minute strike from Jasper Pattenden sealed Worthing' s place in the semi finals and gave them their second win at Nyewood Lane inside a month.

A minute's silence was observed before the game as both sides remembered Paul Hinshelwood, the father of Worthing manager Adam and from a family very well known and regarded in Sussex football circles, who sadly passed away recently.

Bognor started brightly as Jordy Mongoy's effort was blocked by a brave Marvin Armstrong. Joe Cook lost possession cheaply allowing Armstrong to tee up Reece Myles-Meekums who stepped through before belting it high over the bar for Worthing. Dean Cox's free-kick found a Worthing head but the attempt was easily saved by Amadou Tangara on 3 minutes.

Worthing put Bognor under pressure / Picture: Lyn Phillips

Nathan Odokonyero combined with Joe Dandy who put the ball along the deck for Odokonyero but he was denied by a defender. Calvin Davies fouled Jasper Pattenden and then Cook committed a late challenge on Armstrong as Bognor were giving silly free-kicks away early on. Straight from a Worthing attack, Dan Gifford went on a forward run. He beat Aarran Racine and turned him but Racine managed to get back and slide in at the last moment, timing he challenge well to stop the young striker's advance.

On 16 minutes Dayshonne Golding was set through as Craig Robson was beaten to the ball by Myles-Meekums. He played it to Golding who smashed it off the frame of goal. Myles-Meekums did well to receive the ball from ex-Rock Darren Budd who found him neatly with a pass but Myles-Meekums shot was hit straight at Tangara, much to his relief.

Armstrong found his attempt bravely blocked by Kayne Diedrick-Roberts down one end. Then Nathan Odokonyero sprung on the counter but after passing onto Mongoy and his run across the defence. His shot was hit along the deck but straight at Harrison Male. Cook fouled Golding and he won yet another freekick for Worthing. The ball in was headed away by Cook who redeemed himself following the incident.

A left sided cross was headed out for a corner by Cook. The short corner was played inside to Pattenden who found Golding but his advance was defended. Davies went into the book on 29 minutes. Though Cox steered his direct freekick narrowly over the crossbar.

Mongoy won a corner on the left. Ashton Leigh took it but the ball was cleared out again and then Budd cleared up the follow up cross into the area from Leigh soon after. Luca Cocoracchio won a free-kick as Mongoy used his arm to block the ball. Nothing came from the kick.

But Worthing went ahead on 40 minutes. Armstrong had a low strike which was somehow diverted back out by Tangara and then Seager followed up to slot it low inside the bottom right corner to give the Mackerel Men the lead.

Gifford was fouled clearly with a push by Pattenden. Leigh's high hanging freekick was gathered in the air by Male but the Bognor players were flagged offside in the box and so a goal wouldn't have counted anyway. HT 0-1

Harvey Hughes conceded a corner as he denied Pattenden with his advance, but the corner was dealt with by the Bognor defence. Mongoy played well along the left flank before cutting inside and passing straight to Odokonyero who diverted it low and wide of the left post on 52 minutes. Seager went into the book for Worthing after his foul on Davies in the build up to Odokonyero's chance.

Dandy won the ball in the air. The ball fell to Odokonyero who beat his man but sliding backwards he fired it high over the crossbar from 25 yards out. Dandy went to ground in the area. But the referee awarded a corner. Leigh's long corner towards the back post found Odokonyero but he couldn't get correct contact on the ball as it flew wide.

Worthing were tiring and so Ollie Pearce, Jesse Starkey and Danny Barker replaced Cox, Budd and Seager on 66 minutes. A long hopeful ball forward by Leigh was searching for Mongoy but a crucial interception by Pattenden was enough for Worthing as they held onto the lead. Gifford released the ball to Odokonyero on the run through. His curling effort forced Male into a diving save, steering the ball wide of the goal on 75 minutes - Bognor's best chance to this point.

Davies, who had worked hard all game, was replaced by Ethan Robb on 76 minutes in Bognor's first change. Male punched away Leigh's left sided cross with Gifford underneath it as Bognor were dominating the chances in the second half. Charlie Bell replaced Hughes on 82 minutes.

After doing all of the hard work, Cook was played the ball back by Dandy and then a pass was intercepted by Golding, who opened up his body before firing it beyond Tangara and off the right post. Cook required treatment after this as he didn't expect the ball back to him near the touchline.

Armstrong won a corner as Worthing came back into the game as the game grew to a close. Starkey curled the ball in and found the head of Golding but he flashed it just over the bar. Leigh curled the ball into the box from a freekick. It fell right onto the right boot of Robson who diverted it agonisingly wide.

Bognor were punished in the dying moments. Pattenden ran inside before curling the ball and a deflection saw it fly high into the top left corner on 90 minutes. Bognor are therefore out of the Sussex Senior Cup competition as Worthing go into the last four and the Rocks will return to league action against Potters Bar Town at Nyewood Lane on Saturday (3pm). FT 0-2