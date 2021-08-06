Young Bognor footballers enjoy tournament triumphs

Bognor under-tens

Bognor Regis Town Youth under-tens made it to the ONE Tournament National Finals Day at St George’s Park.

They were runners-up in the national heats, narrowly losing out to Gerrards Cross Youth 1-0 in the final after winning their group unbeaten and coming through penalty shootouts in the quarter and semi-finals.

They were joining Gerrards Cross, Alverchurch FC and Cookley Lions for the Grand Finals. It comes on the back of an unbeaten league season and a league cup win.

Bognor under-12s

The young Rocks have been travelling around the south this summer collecting tournament wins at Reading, Winchester and Romsey.

Pictured to the right are, back row from left, Freddie Brown, Alfie Whiteman, James Jelley, Jack Morris, Harris Singleton, Thomas Collins;, front, Marley O’Grady, Federico Bono, Blake Clarke, Olly Mines.

Meanwhile Bognor under-12 Whites had a day to remember in winning the AFC Littlehampton tournament at The Regis School, going one better after finishing runners-up in the previous week’s tournament.

Scoring an impressive 24 goals and conceding just four, Bognor finally ran out deserved winners, beating West Hove 2-1 in a nail biting final.