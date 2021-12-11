Goodwood in running for European golf-course award

Goodwood's stunning Downs course / Picture: Golf at Goodwood

Goodwood’s golf courses are in the running for the Environmental Golf Course of the Year award for 2022.

The Golf Environment Awards (GEA) are independently judged on what the golf course had achieved and how its achievements have benefited the surrounding environment and local ecology.

Five other prestigious European golf courses have made the shortlist: Hever Castle, Kent; The Grove in Hertfordshire; Quinta do Lago in Portugal, Gleneagles and Naim Dunbar, both in Scotland.

Golf At Goodwood General Manager Gary Beves said: “I think many golf clubs are doing a great job at becoming more sustainable. Goodwood is one of the front leaders of being environmentally aware with a number of ecological practices already in place.

“Some of the sustainable measures at Goodwood’s golf courses include: growing our natural rough areas to increase bio-diversity and minimising cutting; growing up the drip lines around trees to prevent root damage; and the inclusion of bee hives, bat and bird boxes on the golf courses.

“In addition, wild flowers are encouraged in all the long grassland areas of Goodwood golf courses to increase the diversity of pollinators; the use of fungicides have been reduced; water usage is monitored and golf machinery is being upgraded to include electric and hybrid mowers.

“Almost everything we do on the golf course runs alongside the estate’s ecology management plan with our head greenkeepers Rob Dyer and Simon Berry monitoring and leading on the plan that was drawn up with the Duke and Duchess of Richmond for the next 15 years.”