Bowlers accept Lavant’s invitation - as Middleton drive on

Lavant Short Mat Bowls Club held their annual invitation fours tournament.

Nine teams from Sussex, Hampshire and Surrey enjoyed a competitive day’s bowling with proceeds going to Lavant Memorial Hall funds.

The competition was very close and with two rounds remaining, Crablands were the only team to have won all their games so far.

But they could not sustain their form and lost to the Wildcats, from Hampshire. Although Crablands went on to draw their final game against the home team from Lavant, they could finish only second.

Portsdown, also from Hampshire, had drawn their first game but won the next three and with Crablands losing a game they then needed to win their final two games to take the trophy. They managed this and ended up winners after an undefeated day’s bowling. An enjoyable day was had by all and £385 raised for the Memorial Hall.

MIDDLETON

Middleton bowlers lined up for their season-opening drive, with new president Gary Steventon in attendance.

It looks set to be as busy a season as ever at the Sea Lane club.