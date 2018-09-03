Champions make Itchenor Sailing Club proud

It has been a championship month for Itchenor Sailing Club members, writes Mike Wigmore, the club's rear commodore sailing.

Most recently Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson secured the RS200 National Championships after a ten race series in Weymouth Bay with another Itchenor pair, Arthur Henderson and Sophie Heritage, in third place.

While across the world in another bay - San Francisco, our International 14 sailors have been enjoying great success too. Itchenor member, George Yeoman captained the UK team that enjoyed a clean sweep in all their races to become the team world champions beating a strong Australian team in the final.

In the individual World Championships our congratulations go to Andy and Tom Partington from Hayling Island who held off the challenge of Itchenor’s Neale Jones and Ed Fitzgerald, to take the trophy.

We have already reported the phenomenal success of John Tremlett who won the Captain’s Cup in the XOD class at Cowes for a record sixth consecutive time and that of Roger Wickens winning the Sunbeams for the umpteenth time.

In Chichester Harbour, champions of the future were honing their skills at our annual Junior Fortnight where the newly adopted Feva class was boosted by entries from Bosham and West Wittering to make a total of 18 boats racing.

Now we settle down a couple months of intense club racing where all our classes have series to complete and trophies to be won. Included in this is our annual contribution to Bart’s Bash on September 15 when we stage a pursuit race around Chichester Harbour to involve everyone in supporting this wonderful charity that is dedicated to increasing participation and improving lives through sailing.

For more information on the upcoming races and events visit www.itchenorsc.co.uk

