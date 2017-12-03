Chichester can’t get started and RAC cause a breakdown

Chichester travelled to Pall Mall, London, for a Premier Squash League match against the RAC Club – but ended up well-beaten.

They were without three regulars and it was always going to be a big ask.

This was a great match and Walsh equipped himself exceedingly well but the flair and class of Barker shone through for a 3-1 victory.

The young team which Chichester fielded all looked forward to the challenge against their higher-ranked opponents.

Chichester’s Kyle Finch (world 134) played first against Alan Clyne, the Scottish No1 and world 25. Finch battled extremely well and lost the first two very close games 11-6, 11-9. The experienced Clyne took control in the third and won 11-3.

Jasmine Hutton (world 228), on paper, was in with a great chance against Alice Green (world 181). Hutton played exceedingly well to win a very tight first game 17-15. But she picked up an arm injury and despite a valiant effort she had to retire 2-1 down.

Miles Jenkins (world 168) improved as the match went on against world No52 Ben Coleman, but Coleman’s class and experience shone through 11-3 11-7 11-8 to give RAC an unassailable 3-0 lead.

New signing Tom Walsh (world 379), newly-crowned British junior under-19 national champion, was up against RAC’s Peter Barker, a former world No5 but now retired.

Finally, Oli Pett played world No12 Daryl Selby, who won the first two games 11-6, 11-8 before Pett valiantly fought back to take the third game 11-1. The fourth game was very evenly-contested before Selby finally edged it 11-9.

Chichester’s next home match is against St George’s Hill on Tuesday, December 5. Mathieu Castagnet (world No30) and Omar Abdel Meguid (world 34) will play at first and second string for Chichester and St George’s should field Borja Golan and Tom Richards, who are 18 and 38 in the world.

Tickets are now on sale on 01243 785664.