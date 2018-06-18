New court is reason to celebrate at Fishbourne

Fishbourne Tennis Club have opened their first with an artificial surface.

The ribbon to the new court was cut by Sam Hart, who has been playing at the club, at the Fishbourne Centre in Blackboy Lane,

since he was six.

“It’s a great honour to declare the new court open and to mark a big step forward for tennis in Fishbourne,” he told club members

before they took to the new surface for a coaching class.

The new cushioned ‘Tiger Turf’ surface represents a £15,000 investment in the club’s future. Offering all-weather benefits and a

new more grass court-like playing experience, the new court has been well received by young and older players alike.

The club are offering everyone the chance to have a hit on the new surface at its giant free tennis open day which this year is from 10am on Saturday, July 21, with free junior and ‘rusty rackets’ classes with the club’s tennis pros from midday.

The ‘just bring your trainers’ day will also feature mini tennis, a serving speed gun, special offers on club membership and junior

summer camps – and, to really get in the Wimbledon spirit, complimentary strawberries and cream.