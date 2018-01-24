No flagging – but sporty kids can try something new

There’s a new sport for kids in the area and it’s unlike anything they’ve played before.

The Chichester Sharks flag football club has started a kids team for boys and girls aged eight to 11.

Flag football is a safe, non-contact version of American football, without the helmets, pads and hard hits. It’s an ideal sport for kids looking to try something a little different.

The first session was held in Chichester and the kids had fun learning the basic skills and getting a little muddy. It’s a great game for keeping kids active and promoting teamwork.

The club are keen to expand their numbers, so invite any parents of interested children to get in touch via www.chichestersharks.co.uk

The Chichester Sharks adult team have competed for 16 years in a national league, twice winning the championship.