Sport in 2018 remembered: Chichester Priory 10k at Goodwood

On the final day of 2018 we're taking a look back at some of the highlights of the local sporting year on video.

We begin with our interview with the speedy first two men home in the 2018 Chichester Priory 10k, held for the second year at and around the Goodwood motor circuit.

Ready for the off at the Chichester Priory 10k / Picture by Derek Martin

It was a bright but chilly Sunday morning as hundreds went for glory - the first two men, Richard Allen and Andy Maud, coming home before the 30-minute mark. Katrina Wootton won the women's race.

Why the Chi Priory 10k is back to its best

Chi 10k in pictures