Tone Zone runners enjoy their uphill battles

There were a few Tone Zoners out at the Harting Hill ten-mile race across multi-terrain race over private tarmac lanes, hard gravel tracks and some paths.

The route runs up to the top of the Downs and gently down into South Harting. In her first-ever race for the club, Ellie Pacey ran a very strong race, on a tough course to finish in an impressive time of 1hr 37min.

Debbie Patching was the next club runner to complete the course just under the 1:50 mark. Lisa Robinson, Debs Pacey and Jo Hall crossed the line in formation, finishing under 1:53.

The following day saw the Goodwood five-mile hillclimb run meant another strong turnout for the club.

First home for Tone Zone and second lady overall was the ever impressive Jess Thomson in 35:02. She was followed by Anna Enes, Mark Green and Alan Coombs, all under 40 minutes.

Sean O’Donnell and Martin Playford finished together just over the 40-minute mark.

Sam Miles and Stephen Goddard both ran strong races in the evening sun, finishing one after another in 45 minutes. Ian Buchan and Zoe Hemes both finished strongly to record a sub-50 for the hilly course.

Tone Zone results: Harting Hill 10 Mile - Ellie Pacey 1.37; Debbie Patching 1.49; Lisa Robinson 1.52; Debbie Pacey 1.52; Jo Hall 1.53. Goodwood 5 Mile Hillclimb - Jess Thomson 35.02; Anne Kari Enes 36.37; Mark Green 38.10; Alan Coombs 38.28; Sean Odonnell 40.13; Martin Playford 40.38; Peter Ramsdale 42.26; Christine Rounds 44.09; Jackie Williamson 44.24; Sam Miles 45.44; Stephen Goddard 45.56; Ian Buchan 47.23; Zoe Hemes 49.13; Sarah Spurr 51.30; Amy O Donnell 52.49; Angela Money 1.03.47.

