Welsh Wizards' magic too spell-binding for Chichester in Cardiff

Chichester ended up well beaten when they travelled to Cardiff for round three of the Premier Squash League to take on the Welsh Wizards.

Chichester’s world-ranked 38 Amanda Landers-Murphy, making her debut, took on world number nine Tesni Evans, the British champion, who was solid throughout.

Murphy showed glimpses of her class but she struggled to maintain a good length because of Evans’ pressure and all-round intensity. Evans took the match 2-0.

Miles Jenkins, on the adjoining court, was playing David Evans, a former British open champion and world No3. Jenkins got off to a good start before Evans warmed up and began to work his way back.

It was nip and tuck from then on with Evans playing the big points well to take the first game 11-9. There was more of the same in the second with Jenkins working hard to cover Evans’ great holds and deception. This time Jenkins played the big points better and closed out the game 11-9.

In the third Evans established a good lead with his all-round court craft and, despite a late fightback from Jenkins, Evans closed it out 11-9 to put the Wizards 2-0 up.

The next matches on court saw Ollie Pett take on Mazen Gamal (world 61) and Tim Vail play Elliott Morris.

Pett started well and, although coming back from injury and not quite back to full fitness, took the first 11-9. But Gamal’s hard hitting began to take its toll on Pett and he won the next two 11-4, 11-4 to give the Welsh team an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Chichester’s Vail struggled to find his form in the first against Elliott Morris Devred and Morris won it 11-8. Errors crept into Morris’ game in the second and Vail took it 11-8. Morris proved too solid and eventually took the match 11-9.

Chichester’s Omar Abdel Mequid (world 47) started well in the final match against world No50 Peter Creed. He was moving very well and hitting all four corners; he was rewarded with a comfortable 11-5 win.

Creed began to focus and battled well to get back into it. The referee was kept busy with some movement issues by both players, but Creed won the next two 11-5, 11-6 to earn Welsh Wizards a 5-0 victory.

Chichester visit Coolhurst on Friday, November 30 and host RAC on Tuesda, December 4. Tickets are on sale for the RAC match – call 01243 785664.

BOGNOR

The fortunes of Bognor’s teams could not be more contrasting – with four games gone in the season, the first team have won all four while the second team have lost all four.

In their latest match the second team entertained leaders Midhurst and were on the end of a 5-0 defeat.

Bognor struggled to field a team and managed only four players, forfeiting the No5 string match.

Club captain Steve Carruthers, back from injury, was out of touch playing Ed Jeynes losing in straight games 9-15, 8-15, 10-15 and third string, talisman George Porter, surrendered his unbeaten record for the season against Jonathan Wright.

The Midhurst No3 came back strongly after Porter won a long first game to win 13-15, 15-7, 15-8, 15-9.

At No2 for the home team was Jon Corke who lost the first against Dan Page but was back in the match taking the second. Page kept up the pressure and took the next two, winning 15-13, 11-15, 15-9, 15-5.

In the top-string contest Bognor’s Glenn Peskett made a good start, taking the first game, but opponent Michael Jordan proved stronger over the tie coming back to level and then take the next two to win 11-15, 15-8, 15-10, 15-12 to complete a whitewash and score maximum 20 points to Bognor’s three.

Bognor seconds share bottom place in Sussex west division three with West Worthing III, who are their opponents in the next match at Hawthorn Road on Friday, November 23 at 7pm. Visitors welcome – full details on 01243 865462 or bognorsquash.co.uk