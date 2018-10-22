Who's the champion? It Mazda be Herbert again...

Chichester’s Luke Herbert has won his fourth UK Ma5da championship.

He went into the final race at Donington Park level on points with his closest competitor. He qualified for pole position in the first two races of the weekend and started the third race (reverse grid) in seventh position.

Herbert took a relaxed fourth place and won the championship by a mere four points. It has been the most competitive season yet for him and the racing from everybody in the series has been spectacular.

Herbert’s victory would have not been possible without the hard work and dedication of his team, family and friends or without the support of his sponsors SRC Recycling, Chichester Watersports, McEwan Wealth Management, ACC Tyres and A&S Tooling.

They hope for another successful season in 2019.