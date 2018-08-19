Zombies don’t wake up in time to stop Falcons flying

Chichester Falcons Softball Club continued their fine season with a win against Portsmouth Zombies.

The Falcons went into the game a little too keen, as the opening stages saw six of them sat down again with no runs on the board, flaring several hits up into the prevailing wind making easy catches for the Zombies’ infield.

Pitcher Jason Mercer kept things together in the field before starting up a furious ten-run rally which saw Chichester bat round the order, including home runs from Peter Martin and Bronte Harvey.

Ally Warr was unlucky to find herself stranded after executing a perfect squeeze play to score David Morris, but got back in the game in the bottom half of the inning with a well taken catch in left field.

The Zombies seemed reluctant to swing away as Mercer battled with the wind, but with a mountain to climb the Portsmouth team were left wanting more than a few walks to catch up with the Falcons.

Shortstop Ben Sawkins and Lucy Morris stifled a few infield grounders before Chichester slugged a further five runs on thanks to some smart baserunning by right fielder Hettie McNeil, and debutant catcher Katie Newnham powered a line drive down the third base line for an RBI double.

More windswept walks tortured the Falcons in the fifth, but with runners on first and second James Wheeler gratefully grabbed a comebacker on third base to keep the Falcons 15 runs ahead, invoking the mercy rule to win the game 17-2.

Rookie Night

On August 29, the Falcons will host their second rookie night of the year.

As the previous event in March was hit by wet weather, a second date has been set for anyone who wants to try softball and join the club.

This will be followed by a three-week programme of indoor practice in time for the indoor league starting in October.

Guys and girls aged 16 and up are invited to attend rookie night and can enrol at www.chichesterfalcons.com.

Little League Baseball

The Falcons’ Little League baseball programme has been progressing well – 22 boys and girls aged seven to 11 have been learning to play baseball at Oaklands Park on Sunday mornings, following a series of school sessions and a key stage two tournament.

The players are coached in throwing, catching and hitting before launching into a ball-game to end each session.