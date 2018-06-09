Music and racing kicks off hectic weekend at Goodwood

A double helping of weekend action at Goodwood kicked off with six races and a set by Example and DJ Wire at the second in their series of Three Friday Nights.

Another big crowd flocked to the racecourse on a sunny evening and were rewarded by some close races and a storming 90 minutes of music.

There's more fun to be had on Sunday with the track's annual family fun day in aid of the NSPCC.

Racing on Friday kicked off with the 4/1 favourite Danzay winning the Nottingham Label Company Apprentice Handicap under Andrew Breslin for Goodwood's current top trainer Mark Johnston.

Sophie Ralston was delighted to guide Oeil De Tigre to a 9/4 favourite's victory in the Bespoke Properties Handicap for Tony Carroll before Shraaoh (9/2, ridden by Jamie Spencer for Harry Fry) took the Bespoke Property Consultants Handicap.

There was a second Goodwood win in eight days for the Ian Williams-trained Pretty Jewel in the Coates & Seely Fillies' Handicap, this week the evens favourite ridden by Kieran O'Neill.

The netbet.co.uk Fillies' Handicap was won by Silca Mistress (2/1 fav) for regular course winners Adam Kirby and Clive Cox and racing finished with the Example Maiden Stakes, in which Spencer completed a double, riding 2/1 joint favourite to a one-length win for David Simcock.

After a break while the winner's enclosure had its dancefloor laid, DJ Wire and Example took over the sound system and left the crowd thoroughly entertained.

Sunday is family fun day, when race-goers can see how a racecourse works. There's hands-on workshops, farrier demonstrations, a chance to walk the course or meet a racehorse, trips to the race start as well as a behind-the-scenes tour of the racecourse.

Gates open at 11:30am, with the racing under way at 2pm. Tickets have sold well but you can pay on the day.