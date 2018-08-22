Oh yes it's Ladies' Night... at Fontwell Park

After a two-month summer break, they jump back into action at Fontwell Park on Thursday evening.

It’s Ladies’ Evening, the traditional curtain-raiser to their late-summer and autumn programme pof fixtures.

Gates open at 3pm with the first of seven races at 5pm and the last at 8.30pm. Tickets are from £19.

The best-dressed lady will receive a £1,000 prize as a lucky lady is crowned Miss Fontwell.

On the track there are 52 declared runners across the seven races.

The action begins with the Netbet Sport Handicap Hurdle at 4.40, followed by the Netbet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase (5.15), the Josie O’Leary Pineapple Novices’ Hurdle at 5.50 and the Finesse Hairdressing Sponsored By TI Engineering Crane Services Handicap Hurdle at 6.20.

Racing also features the netbet.co.uk Novices’ Handicap Chase at 6.50 and the Yeomans Honda Handicap Hurdle at 7.20, with the Sheik Persad Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race bringing racing to an end at 7.50.

All the top Fontwell trainers have plenty of entries as they bid for honours on the track’s 2018-19 leaderboard.

Our tips: 440 Master Ring, 515 Oliver's Hill, 550 West Drive, 620 Holryale, 650 Eric The Third, 720 I'm Always Trying, 750 Longhouse Sale.

