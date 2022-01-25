Ashling Murphy memorial run staged by Chichester Runners

The run started at The Cross and took runners along the canal to Hunston and back.

The run was suggested by member Lucy Howard to show support to Ashling's family and friends, but also to give the clear message that all runners should feel safe to run on their own without the fear of harm.

More than 40 runners attended ran or walked the route.

Chichester Runners gather for a run in memory of Ashling Murphy

Ashling, a 23-year-old schoolteacher, was allegedly attacked and strangled while out jogging on a canal path near Tullamore on January 12. A man has been charged in connecton with her death.