Chichester Half avoids London Marathon clash - big numbers expected

The start of the 2021 Chichester Half Marathon / Picture: Derek Martin Photography

This year’s race will be held on September 25, organised by Everyone Active, and it’s a week or two earlier than usual to avoid a clash with the London Marathon.

After a drop in numbers for the 2021 race, there are high hopes 2022’s will equal or beat the success of the race pre-pandemic.

Race director Graham Jessop said: “The race village will again be at Chichester College, where runners and supporters will gather beofre the 9am start outside in Westgate.

“It is a challenging a ‘multi-terrain’ half marathon with a mix of road, paths, cycle tracks and cross country, taking in city centre sights and spectacular rural scenery in the Lavant and Goodwood countryside.

“It appeals to people of all abilities from the beginner to the more experienced runner.

“Anyone who has run every year since the race was launched in its present format in 2012 and aims to take part again is asked to get in touch with organisers at [email protected]

“Within the main race, the Chichester ten-miler gives runners the chance to cut out the climb to the summit of the Trundle.

“And if ten miles is too far, groups of three can do the half marathon relay, a highlight of race day since its inception in 2016.

“Each team member runs around a third of the 13-mile course and it is open to anyone 15 or older.”

Stuart Mills, of organisers Everyone Active said: “We are delighted to once again be delivering this very special local event, which takes in so many of the district’s unique landmarks. We encourage runners of all abilities and ages to sign up and join us.

“This year, race weekend will raise money for the Chichester Rotary Club to support the charitable donations they make to so many valuable community causes.”