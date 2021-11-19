Chichester Hockey Club remember - then win

Chichester HC men's first team in their special Remembrance shirts

It was day of reflection for Chichester Hockey Club as the men’s first XI wore shirts featuring a poppy to mark Remembrance.

And it was also a day that brought a happy outcome on the pitch, a 5-3 win at home to ISCA.

After a minute’s silence Chichester set out to put a defeat to Fareham behind them.

ISCA opened their account with a decent flick that keeper Chris Bristow couldn’t deal with.

But a minute later Rannoch Foster sent Ollie Baxter through with one of his signature aerials and Baxter pulled off a freakish finish, chipping the ball over the keeper with his first touch.

Callum Peyman gifted ISCA a chance they didn’t take before Alex Thakore was sent to have a rest by the umpire.

Just before the break Will Lelui sent a bomb looping over their high defensive line for Elliot Scott to run on to and he beat three defenders and slotted the ball in the bottom corner.

After the breakThakore slotted in to make it 3-1 to Chichester.

The fast frontline of Nathan Frost, Baxter and Scott caused ISCA a few scares . Scott produced another shot that went under the keeper after a neat build-up from the midfield. ISCA put one in the side netting before Baxter broke through the high defensive line and slotted home into the corner for a 5-2 lead.

ISCA netted another but their efforts weren’t quite enough.

Chichester move to fourth in the league and travel to play Plymouth Marjon away this weekend.