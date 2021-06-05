Friday night racing returns to Goodwood - in pictures

It's traditionally the time of year when the racecourse combines race meetings with sets by world-renowned DJs - but with crowd sizes still limited, it's just racing this year - at least for a run of three meetings on the first three Fridays in June. A crowd of around 2,000 were present for a low-key fixture which happily went ahead in dry conditions after rain earlier in the day. Biggest priced winner of the night was 22/1 shot Under Curfew, ridden to victory in the Back To Goodwood Handicap by Mollie Phillips for trainer Tony Carroll. See a selection of images from the fixture by Clive Bennett on this page and the ones linked.