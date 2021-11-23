Win a pair of Trackside Restaurant tickets at Lingfield Park

Advent calendars look set to be popped open at Lingfield Park on Wednesday, December 1 and myracing are offering two lucky people the chance to celebrate with a pair of Trackside Restaurant tickets. Picture by John Walton - Pool/Getty Images

This thrilling afternoon will see plenty of competitive action as the all-weather season heats up prior to a busy Christmas spell of Flat racing.

Lingfield Park is known for its generous hospitality, and this looks a great chance for punters new and old to visit the Surrey track for some electric action thanks to myracing.

The prize includes:

Unrivalled views of the home straight and finish line.

A commemorative raceday programme.

A private table throughout the day with dedicated table service.

A hot, chef-served three-course meal.

Conveniently-located betting and TV facilities.

For your chance to win, simply answer the following question correctly:

Frankie Dettori’s self-titled film ‘Dettori’ was released earlier this month. In September 1996 he won seven out of seven races at one race meeting, but at which Flat racecourse did this happen?

A) Ascot

B) Cheltenham

C) Aintree

Email your answer plus your name, address and telephone number(s) to [email protected], with Lingfield Park competition as the subject line.

The deadline is 5pm this Friday (November 16).

TERMS:

Entrants must be 18+ and a UK resident.

T&Cs apply (all events/venues are subject to any Covid-19 guidances/restrictions in place)

Entrants must be available on the date advised.

Entrants must adhere to the smart casual dress code in the Trackside Restaurant.

Myracing and the publisher reserve the right to change/cancel the competition prize due to raceday abandonments of if the user provides misleading information.