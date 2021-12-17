Big Sussex rugby derby is postponed
The big Chichester RFC v Horsham RFC derby scheduled for Oaklands Park tomorrow (Dec 18) is off.
Friday, 17th December 2021, 3:10 pm
The postponement comes after the RFU gave clubs below the top levels in the English club game the chance to call off games if they felt it was prudent.
A CRFC statement said: "The 1st XV game against Horsham and the 2nd XV game against Bognor have been postponed and will be rescheduled."
They're among a growing number of sporting fixtures across the country called off this weekend - a number of which have gone because clubs are experiencing high numbers of players and officials having tested positive for Covid or being close contacts of people who have.