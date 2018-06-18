Sussex head to Arundel Castle for annual festival week

Arundel Castle Cricket welcome Sussex from Wednesday (June 20) for the annual festival week.

Durham are the visitors for a County Championship Division 2 clash in a match scheduled to run until Saturday.

Sussex will not play a Vitality T20 Blast fixture at Arundel this year but they take on Ireland for Ed Joyce’s testimonial match in the shortest form of the game to round off another Sussex festival at Arundel.

Arundel Castle Cricket executive secretary James Rufey is looking forward to welcoming Sussex yet again.

He said: “It’s the highlight of our fixture calendar, we are always delighted to have Sussex here.

“Our members and Sussex members seem to really enjoy all the things we have to offer at Arundel Castle.

“We’ve just got to hope, and we’ve been fortunate in the past few years, that the weather remains fine for the week.

“Durham were here for a County Championship match three years ago and it’s nice to have them back again in 2018.

“We then round things off with the visit of Ireland for Ed Joyce’s testimonial, which should be another great occasion.”