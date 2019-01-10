Sussex trainer Moore among winners at Sandown Park

The first Saturday of 2019 brought the great and good of jump racing to Sandown Park - and Sussex's Moore family were among those to taste success.

Moore and son Jamie teamed up to win the Unibet Handicap Chase with Darebin (7/2) and the pair followed that with Larry, also 7/2, taking the 32Red Handicap Chase.

Action at Sandown Park / Picture by Malcolm Wells

Least surprising win of the day was that of Laurina, who went off 1/8 favourite in the Unibet Mares' Hurdle for Ruby Walsh and Willie Mullins.

