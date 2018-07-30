Why Johnston, Crowley and Spencer may be ones to follow at Glorious Goodwood

It pays to follow the in-form operators at Goodwood - but as Glorious starts, just who are they?

There are jockeys and trainers who consistenly do well over the undulating and challenging South Downs course, so we have looked at who has had most success there this season.

In 55 races staged at the eight fixtures seen so far at Goodwood, Mark Johnston - as he has so often been over the years - is the standout trainer, with seven wins to his name - more than double the number achieved by his closest rival.

As the current holder of Goodwood's Dick Hern Trophy, awarded annually to the season's top handler at the track, Johnston is a trainer not to ignore when weighing up who will win some of the week's prizes.

As far as jockeys go, last year's Goodwood ambassador Jim Crowley is tied in the lead for the season with Jamie Spencer - each of the pair has riddent four Goodwood winners.

Harry Bentley, Joe Fanning, Pat Dobbs and Sophie Ralston all have three 2018 Goodwood winners to their name.

Below are the full list of Goodwood winners so far this season. Digest them - and see if they help you find a winner or two this week.

Goodwood wins in 2018

Jockeys

Jim Crowley 4

Jamie Spencer 4

Harry Bentley 3

Joe Fanning 3

Pat Dobbs 3

Sophie Ralston 3

James Doyle 2

Gerald Mosse 2

Hayley Turner 2

Joshua Bryan 2

Kieran Shoemark 2

David Egan 2

Hollie Doyle

Louis Steward

PJ McDonald

Jason Watson

Charles Bishop

Luke Morris

Frankie Dettori

Pat Cosgrave

Andrea Atzeni

Liam Keniry

Robert Winston

Misha Voikhansky

George Wood

Fran Berry

Andrew Breslin

Kieran O'Neill

Adam Kirby

Martin Harley

Richard Kingscote

Oliver Stammers

Nicola Currie

Rob Hornby

Tom Marquand

Trainers

Mark Johnston 7

Ralph Beckett 3

Tony Carroll 3

Sir Michael Stoute 2

Henry Candy 2

Gary Moore 2

William Haggas 2

Amanda Perrett 2

Marcus Tregonning 2

Sylvester Kirk 2

Ian Williams 2

Andrew Balding 2

Daniel Steele

John Bridger

Charles Hills

Eve Johnson Houghton

Amy Murphy

Roger Charlton

Robert Cowell

Jane Chapple-Hyam

Ed Walker

Chris Wall

Milton Bradley

Hughie Morrison

Roger Varian

James Fanshawe

Owen Burrows

Harry Fry

Clive Cox

David Simcock

Alex Hales

Mick Channon

Jonathan Portman

Luca Cumani

Jamie Osborne

Simon Crisford

