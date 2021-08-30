Brighton offers spectacular thank-you to Sussex key workers

Daniella D'Ville

Businesses across the county have nominated key worker heroes to give them a night out after an extremely challenging 18 months.

A limited number of tickets are still available to join the circus spectacular night of food, fundraising and entertainment on Saturday, September 4, organised by Brighton Round Table.

The charity event, which has been running for more than 20 years, had to be called off last year and postponed amid the pandemic.

This year the Barnum’s Bonanza Ball has a new home at The Grand Hotel in Brighton and aims to pay tribute to the key workers who have played such a big part in helping communities throughout the coronavirus crisis.

All money raised will go to the Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals Charity (BSUH Charity) and several businesses have nominated a key worker hero who has made a difference in their lives.

James Mortimer, of Brighton Round Table, said: “We are so thankful this event can go ahead.

“We really want to thank our frontline workers for all they have done for the city by putting on an amazing show for them. From NHS staff to carers, bus drivers to waste disposal officers, police to retail workers and fire officers to delivery drivers, they all deserve our thanks.

“Supporting the Sussex NHS charity means the money goes directly to those who need it.”

Co-organiser Dave Moon, of Brighton Round Table, added: “We pride ourselves not only on raising funds for the local community, but also on giving everyone a really fun night out they will remember forever.

“This year we want key workers to have that opportunity too – the people who put their lives at risk to keep our communities safe and functioning.”

Several businesses have sponsored a table at the event so key workers can attend for free, including Brighton CCTV, TSG Investments, and the Edward Street Quarter development in Brighton.

Liam Ronan-Chlond, head of engagement at Edward Street Quarter, said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring a table at the Barnum’s Bonanza Ball to celebrate key workers and raise money for BSUH hospitals.

“The past year and a half has been an incredibly difficult time for everyone.

“This event will be an opportunity to raise a glass to our amazing key workers across health care and other essential services – and enjoy a fun night out, while raising money for a good cause.”

During the evening there will be entertainment from a range of circus acts, including cabaret artist Carmen Mon Oxide, multiple world record holder Daniella D’Ville, who will be performing death-defying stunts, and a quirky act from Brighton-based belly dancer Sirona Thorneycroft.

There will also be live music, a magic show and the chance to meet a “real-life” mermaid – as well as plenty of prizes up for grabs in a raffle.

Individual tickets for The Barnum’s Bonanza Ball cost £70, which includes a welcome drink, three-course dinner and half-bottle of wine per person, as well as the spectacular circus-themed event.

Sanitising stations will be provided and tables will be spaced further apart to allow for social distancing during the evening. There will be a table service for drinks.

Round Table is a social and fundraising club for young men, with 300 branches across the country, and a strong following in Sussex. Brighton Round Table is being supported by friends from Lewes, Mid Sussex, Eastbourne, and Hastings branches for the Barnum’s Bonanza Ball.

Other charities supported over the years by Brighton Round Table include Amaze, a charity which provides respite for parents with disabled children, the Hanover Homeless Project and St Barnabas House hospice in Arundel.