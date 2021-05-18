Chichester Humanists offer course

Chichester Humanists

One Life: an introduction to humanism is on May 25th, 2021, 7:00 PM -- 9:00 PM

Spaces are limited and registration is essential. To reserve a space for you and your household, register at https://humanism.org.uk/events/one-life-an-introduction-to-humanism-chichester-humanists/

Spokeswoman Sarah Sunshine said: “We will be using Zoom and a link will be emailed to you ahead of the event.

“All are welcome to attend this initial taster session and will have the opportunity to sign up

for further sessions at the event. There will be plenty of opportunities for discussion and putting questions to the presenters.”