David Bowie photographs go on show in Brighton

Rock ‘n’ Roll with Me – Bowie/MacCormack 1973-76

The exhibition has been extended to January 2022.

Spokeswoman Caroline Sutton said: “Fans of Bowie have been given extra time to catch up with a highly acclaimed exhibition of intimate portraits of the star.

“The show was due to close this summer but has been extended until January 2022 to allow fans to see the amazing collection of images by photographer Geoff MacCormack.

“MacCormack’s close friend from the age of eight years old was David Jones, the boy who would become David Bowie and one of the most influential performers in music, fashion and theatrical stage craft of the 20th century.

“In 1973 Bowie called his childhood friend and suggested he join his band The Spiders from Mars and go on a worldwide adventure, travelling first class by sea to New York and then on to Japan, from Japan to Siberia, through Russia by Trans-Siberian Express to Moscow for the May Day Parade, Poland, East and West Germany, just in time for tea at the George V Hotel in Paris, followed by a relaxing holiday in Rome, just to chill out.”

And just when Geoff thought the fun might be over, Bowie said; “Would you mind being a Diamond Dog and coming back to New York on an even better ship, eating caviar every day and joining another band, then another band, helping out on a few albums and generally hanging out and having the time of your life for a couple more years?”

Geoff did not hesitate and became Bowie’s backing singer and percussionist in 1973 on the Ziggy Stardust/Aladdin Sane world tour.

As Caroline says: “Arriving in Japan, Geoff ditched his Kodak Instamatic camera in favour of a Nikon and began taking a few images here and there, starting in Siberia on the Trans-Siberian Railway and ending two and a half years later in Los Angeles during the Station To Station sessions. Because Bowie disliked flying, they travelled together by cruise liner and trains across the world, giving MacCormack and his camera the opportunity to capture Bowie at his most informal and relaxed.

“From Ziggy Stardust and Aladdin Sane of Britain’s Glam Rock years, the ground-breaking Diamond Dogs tour across the USA and their obsession with American Soul music, to Bowie’s first major film The Man Who Fell to Earth (1975) and the recording of Station to Station and his Thin White Duke persona, this exhibition of intimate photographs some of which have never been seen before in a public exhibition, gives a glimpse of a close friendship, travel and life on the road with one of the greatest rock stars of all time.

“The show includes up to 80 large original framed photographs of Bowie by MacCormack. These photographs are complemented by a short film shot by Bowie on their trip to Moscow in 1973, music videos of Bowie and MacCormack on stage together, film excerpts and music in the galleries.”

RPMT CEO Hedley Swain said: “This show was sold out as soon as it opened in October. Sadly we had to close because of the lockdown. We’ve extended until January 2022 to give everyone a chance to see it. We expect it will be extremely popular so urge everyone to book their tickets soon.”

Michael Bedingfield, chairman of the Royal Pavilion & Museums Trust, added: “Bowie was one of the most influential and captivating artists ever and we know this show has been a big hit to the visitors who have already been lucky enough to see it. The images offer a rare glimpse into a fascinating time of his life spent with one of his oldest friends.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this exhibition at Brighton Museum as our major show on reopening after the lockdown. Don’t forget to book your tickets online on our website.”