Lockdown love, loneliness and romance at the Brighton Fringe

Love In The Time Of Lockdown

Writing in Portslade, Saskia collected the stories from friends and neighbours about their sometimes heartbreaking, often funny experiences of love, loneliness and romance as the prospect of a physically-distanced Valentine’s Day loomed.

Five actors share these stories with you – of being lonely or too involved, longing for love or finding it unexpectedly, missing someone dreadfully or bravely plodding on.

A spokesman said: “This play will get people talking, sharing their own situations, laughing and crying about stories that feel rather close to home. They will later sit down with a cup of tea and a biscuit to call a friend and feel the need to share their own stories.

“Did you know that according to the charity Mind 46 per cent of adults say they often keep their worries and concerns to themselves? At the same time 82 per cent of people believe that having a meaningful conversation with someone about their worries and concerns is beneficial to their wellbeing.”

The cast is Claire Coull, Gillian Fischer, Martina Greenwood, Olivia Post and Jon Terry. Written and directed by Saskia Wesnigk-Wood