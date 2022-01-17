New WemsFest date for US musician Kevin Montgomery

Kevin Montgomery

The January date was postponed due to the shutdown of venues in Scotland which made the original tour unviable.

WemsFest director Mark Ringwood explained: “We’re obviously disappointed that Kevin’s January tour is not going ahead – largely due to the Scottish government’s Covid shutdown which we naturally respect.

“Being able to reschedule for the Easter holiday weekend will, we hope, enable more people and visitors to attend.

“Ticket holders for the planned January date will be able to use them for the rearranged April date which will be at 8pm.

“Kevin Montgomery is the son of Buddy Montgomery who wrote and performed with Buddy Holly, and Buddy’s wife sang on many of Elvis Presley’s recordings.

“As an artist in his own right he has recorded several critically acclaimed albums and his bands have included former Crickets member Tommy Allsup and legendary pedal-steel guitarist Al Perkins.

“His dad was a boyhood friend of Buddy Holly’s. They learned to play guitars together and had a duo called Buddy and Bob and wrote songs like Heartbeat, Wishing and Down the Line followed later by Misty Blue and Back in Baby’s Arms.

“His mum sang on Suspicious Minds, In the Ghetto and Kentucky Rain by Elvis and also Everlasting Love among and many others.