Chichester novelist Kate Mosse goes to number one!

Chichester novelist Kate Mosse has hit the top spot with her new novel The Burning Chambers.

The book went straight to number one after only three days on sale, Kate’s highest ever weekly sale for a hardback.

“I am stunned, to tell you the truth, and absolutely delighted,” Kate said. “A massive thanks to all the booksellers, my brilliant publishers and most of all the readers who made this happen.”

See our interview with Kate: https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/new-novel-from-chichester-s-kate-mosse-1-8475257