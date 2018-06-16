Festival of Chichester 2018 gets under way!

The sixth festival of Chichester got under way on the Cathedral Green on Saturday afternoon, ushering in four weeks of top-quality entertainment in and around the city – an ambitious programme of more than 200 events spanning art, theatre, music in all its forms, books, walks and outings.

Intended as a celebration of Chichester, the festival brings together the city’s wealth of talent with events coming non-stop through to July 15

Launching the festival

Generously supported by the Chichester Observer, Chichester City Council and West Sussex County Council, the festival has gone from strength to strength since its first year in 2013.

Launching 2018 were Chichester City Mayor Martyn Bell and Chichester novelist Kate Mosse. Kate chaired the public meeting in October 2012 which set the festival ball rolling.

Martyn and Kate addressed the crowds on the Cathedral Green on an afternoon which also saw music from festival regulars and key supporters Dawn Gracie and the musical cabaret company All That Malarkey. The Mayor also welcomed Patrick Géroudet, deputy mayor of Chichester’s twin city of Chartres who declared the festival open in French.

The day began with a performance of Bear Hunt by Chichester Community Theatre.

For festival tickets: book your tickets online at http://www.thenovium.org/boxoffice; email boxoffice@chichester.gov.uk; 01243 816525 or 775888; in person from The Novium, Tower Street, Chichester, PO19 1QH.