Independent writers join the Festival of Chichester

CHINDI authors – Chichester’s independent writers – are once again in residence upstairs at Hennings, North Street for this year’s Festival of Chichester.

City author Christopher Joyce set up the group of independent authors four years ago: “We set up CHINDI as a community interest company as we wanted to support anyone in the community who wishes to publish their own book in printed format, as an e-book and increasingly as an audiobook. This series of events at Hennings is aimed at doing just that,” Christopher said.

“The first of our events is on Monday, July 2 and is a twist on our standard seminar on self-publishing. There is so much information out there that at times it’s hard to know where to begin. In this session we will share the 20 websites you must know about to publish successfully. We will discuss: checking the grammar and readability of your manuscript; proofreading and editing; publishing as an e-book, audio book or printed book and marketing through social media.

“I will also be leading a talk on how to write a short story and get it published on Tuesday, July 3. This informative evening will cover: how to develop a story, proofreading and editing, submitting stories to competitions, getting your stories published in various formats and marketing.

“Carol Thomas and I will focus on writing for children at the seminar on Wednesday, July 4. How do you create a picture book? What are the top tips when writing for older children? How can I market my book? All will be revealed.

“Our Words and Wine quiz on Thursday, July 5 was a sell-out last year as we test your knowledge of books and wine. As the wine rounds includes several tastings, it’s always a hit.

“Michael Parker takes over the reins on Friday, July 6 when we welcome you to the world of independent thriller-writing where it isn’t all best-sellers and signing sessions. Tune in to the highs and lows of getting your book published, advertised and sold and learn how Michael Parker managed to cope with the least-expected aspect of becoming a published author.

“Our final event found in the walks section of this year’s brochure is an update on our very successful ghost tour held last year. Led by Julia MacFarlane, we investigate the haunted past of Chichester’s historic town centre. Meet at Hennings from 6.30pm for a glass of wine or soft drink, then have your blood curdled during a one-hour ghost tour..

Christopher added: “The Festival of Chichester remains a key focus for us. It’s great to see the written word getting more exposure alongside music and theatre. This year’s brochure has to be the best ever.”

